As part of the commitment to shape young minds and promote community development, The Craft Minds Africa Initiative has organized a 3 day career development summit for secondary school students in Oshodi, Lagos State.

They say it is important to empower and prepare them to become great future leaders.

This initiative was borne out of the need to sponsor and prepare these youths to thrive and become future nation builders.

Professionals from different walks of life were also present to encourage and educate the students on ways to pursue a successful career.

The students were filled with excitement and determination to excel in their studies.

Organizers of the event seek support from the government and individuals to help cater for more students.

Investing in young minds through initiatives like the Craft Minds Africa will go a long way in ensuring a society where children and youths will become successful in their chosen careers.

