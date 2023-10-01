The Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the 25000 naira earlier announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his Independence Day Speech for low-grade Federal workers as an intervention, is now for all workers at all levels.

The Additional Money is to help cushion the effect of the removal of Subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit by the Tinubu administration.

President Tinubu had earlier on Sunday during his Independence Day broadcast to the nation announced the 25000 additional take home for low level Federal Workers for a period of 6 Months until a new national Minimum wage is introduced.

The new announcement now extends the payment to all categories of Federal Workers.