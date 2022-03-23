Only Tinubu can sustain Buhari’s endearing legacies in 2023 – Group

A Support Group “No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019” that worked assiduously for the re-election of President Mohamudu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2019 general elections, has described a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only qualified candidate to sustain president Buhari’s endearing legacies in 2023.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday by National Coordinator, Vincent Uba, said now that the Buhari administration is coming to an end, there’s need to carefully look and select the best person to continue the good work of the president. This, they say is no other person than former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bolas Ahmed Tinubu.

The support group further stated that Asiwaju Tinubu’s religious tolerance is unequalled among the others, a man, despite the fact that he is a Muslim not just married one woman but chose a Christian as a wife.

They say with Tinubu as our president, forget about discriminating against other religions because there is no known case of him discriminating against his wife or any other person.

The statement reads further:

“Why will President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo be seen as blessings to Nigeria in the face of economic hardship and security challenges? The answer is, God who sees beyond us chose the two great men to run the affairs of Nigeria, knowing that we would soon experience two global crises that would shake and humble the world.

“Recall the oil glut of 2015, which resulted in most countries of the world, including Nigeria, witnessing economic crisis that the citizens experienced excruciating hardship, affecting exchange rates of currencies. For Nigeria, it was not business as usual as our foreign reserve depleted that sourcing of foreign exchange to do international businesses became difficult.

“Recall also the Covid-19 pandemic that brought all countries of the world to their knees, which effects are still ravaging the world till date.

“The combined devastating effects of these global crises and the already existing rot Nigeria suffered in the hands of the previous administrations of PDP would have made it almost impossible for any ordinary persons to steer the country out of the crises. This is where the supremacy of God who is all knowing comes in.

“Has anyone thought of or imagined what our fate as a country would have been if God had allowed the previous administrations that mismanaged the country in times of oil boom and plenty? Yes, what we complained of and suffer today would have been a child’s play if that had happened.

“President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo not only prudently managed the scarce resources of our country but also put in place infrastructures that are second to none, in comparison with the previous administrations. Rather than complain and blame President Buhari for the current harsh economic situations, we should applaud him and thank God for giving him to us at these trying times.

“Now that President Buhari’s administration is coming to an end, there is the compelling need to look for and pray for someone that will not only carry on with the good legacies but also begin to build and improve on them. We, No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019, having critically observed and examined the state of the nation as it affects religious wars, ethnicity and leadership issues, decided to go for the man who the cap fits to tackle the above mentioned national problems.

“Looking at the array of persons aspiring for the presidency of this country in 2023, the only person, out of the lots who has the trappings and or paraphernalia to handle the affairs of the country is no other person than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yes, there is no alternative to Tinubu in 2023.

“In Tinubu, we see a man whose religious tolerance is unequalled among the others, a man, despite the fact that he is a Muslim not just married one woman but chose a Christian as a wife. With Tinubu as our president, forget about discriminating against other religions because there is no known case of him discriminating against his wife or any other on the basis of religion.

“In Tinubu we see a man who will not discriminate against any tribe in running the affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If Tinubu would display nationalistic tendencies in running Lagos State as a governor by accommodating and appointing people of other tribes in his cabinet, then the issue of discriminating against other tribes in governance as a president would not arise.

“His track record of empowering people across ethnic and religious boundaries stands out. A noble man who has the gift of sourcing for round pegs to put in round holes or square pegs in square holes.

“Even if you don’t know Tinubu and the stuff he’s made of, a cursory look at his friends, associates, the quality of men and women he has made and empowered politically, financially and professionally gives you a perfect picture of who he is. Hence the dictum, “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are”.

“This man, Tinubu, will use the wisdom of age and experience to fix this country and lay a solid foundation for generations yet unborn, just as he laid an enduring solid foundation for the modern Lagos. In Tinubu, we see a man who has been known, tested and trusted such that Nigeria does not need an unknown Angel to take this country to the promised land of prosperity.

“Recall that Tinubu answered the divine call and aligned himself prior to 2015 with Buhari who had the divine mandate to keep this country going as a united country in the face of internal and global crisis. In the light of the above, No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 unequivocally not only endorses Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023 presidency of Nigeria, but also will put in place activities that will be geared towards supporting his campaigns.

“Consequently, the No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 ( NATBO 2019) will now be known and referred to as No Alternative to Tinubu 2023 (NATT 2023),” the group concluded.