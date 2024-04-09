Dr Abiola Peter Makinde and his wife, Dr. Rhoda Oluwatoberu Makinde have organised an event for the distribution of food items to the elderly in Ondo Kingdom of Ondo State.

With the theme, “Let the Old Rejoice”, the event witnessed a crowd of beneficiaries numbering more than 4,500.

The highpoint of the event was the distribution of food packs and cash to old men and women.

The organisers used the event to engage some of the aged in various competition, which included dancing, with winners smiling home with thousands of naira.

A team of traditional musicians also took turns to entertain the excited audience.

Beyond the distribution of food packs, the event also witnessed a sermon delivered by Hon. Abiola Makinde, the member of the House of Representatives, representing Ondo East/ Ondo West Federal Constituency.

The highly appreciative crowd, in their excitement, took turns to praise and pray for the Makindes for their consistency in impacting them and humanity at large, positively.

They wished them the best of life and highest of positions.

On his part, Hon. Makinde encouraged everyone to show genuine support, care and respect for the aged, noting that they are true blessing and inestimable treasures for society.

He also assured them of his family’s continuous support; promising bigger and impact-driven events, that will see not less than 10,000 people going home with food packs in a day.

The event was an epitome of value, love, care and a philanthropic gesture, towards putting smiles on the faces of the needy.