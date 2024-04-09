Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday after a heavy downpour in chanchangi Community of Takum local government area of Taraba state.

The incident happened few day after governor Agbu kefas visited the victims of recent windstorms in Takum town.

A community leader in Chenchegi Mela Ephraim in a phone conversation says hundreds of residents of chanchangi are now rendered homeless as he calls on government and good spirited individual to come to their rescue.

Expert attributes the rampaging windstorms in Taraba state to continuous cutting down of trees for fire and commercial purpose