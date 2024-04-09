The Adamawa state Police command has arrested Ibrahim Abubakar for allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu to death.

The suspect, a butcher and resident of Sabon Gari-Futy in Girei Local Government Area, had an altercation with his wife which resulted in him using a sharp knife to stab her severally on her back which led to her death.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, says the suspect brutally killed the deceased at about 4:30am, after arguments that arose over her taking his phone.

The PPRO disclosed that the father of the deceased came to report the case, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He added that preliminary investigation conducted led to the recovery of material evidences at the scene of the crime.