President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, requesting approval for the release of N500 billion as palliatives to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas made this known while reading a correspondence from Mr. President at Wednesday’s plenary.

In the letter, President Bola Tinubu seeks amendment to the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to enable the government spend

N500 billion from N819.5 billion as included in the Supplementary budget