Over a million poor and underserved resident of Kaduna state have been beneficiaries of several Palliative interventions by the governor Uba Sani led Administration.

At the flag-off of the second phase which has a total worth exceeding 11Billion Naira, Gov., Sani pledged commitments to empower more individuals.

The Kaduna State government initiates the second batch of it’s palliatives distribution.

It is aimed at supporting the poor, vulnerable, and underserved

within the state.

This initiative extends its support to individual and small

businesses, with an intervention totaling 11.4 billion Naira.

It includes the distribution of 128 trucks of rice and maize, cash grants, fertilizers, tractors, and various other forms of assistance

tailored for smallholder farmers.

It encompasses a wide range of beneficiaries, including Persons With Disability, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans, market

women, and youth.

Politicians and other stakeholders at the launch commended the Kaduna State government’s efforts.

Governor Sani also addresses the ongoing insecurity challenges,

emphasizing the government’s commitment to overcome them.

Despite the prevailing security challenges, Governor Sani says he is determined to empower more residents.