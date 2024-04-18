Abia State Government says it has plans to rehabilitate the mentally challenged persons in the state.

Wife of the Governor, Priscilla Otti, stated this when she paid a visit to Amaudo Integrated Community mental health foundation, to distribute palliatives.

The gesture is to cushion the effects of economic hardship on the people.

As a tradition, a worship session is held to welcome visitors to the home.

Mrs Otti said she believes that her support in the area of skills acquisition and provision of food items will help in uplifting the lives of the mentally challenged persons.

For 35 years, it was launched, the leadership of the home says no government official has paid them a visit.

Mrs. Otti, says the administration of Governor Otti priorities the welfare of the vulnerable.

With this visit by the wife of the Governor, it is expected that the home will host more important personalities to give assistance to the vulnerable.