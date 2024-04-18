The House of Representatives has cautioned South South-based multinational and indigenous oil companies undermining ongoing probe into their compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Its Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility likewise reiterated its commitment to using its monitoring duties to determine the reality of some firms’ claims regarding corporate social responsibility.

For some time now, a joint Committee of the House of Representatives has hosted global oil firms and others doing business in the Niger Delta.

At the resumed sitting, the Committee took exception to the non appearance of the Chief Executive officers of some of the invited companies.

The panel also threatened to invoke its constitutional mandate to compel the appearance of heads of organisations it says have repeatedly ignored its invitations.

One after the other, the companies spoke on their adherence to the provisions of the PIA which spells out their responsibilities to host communities.

They painted a picture of compliance but the legislators did not seem convinced

To better fight the cause of the host communities, the joint committee announced its readiness to go for an on the spot assessment and see for itself, the visible and tangible infrastructure by the companies to improve the lives of the people in their area of operation.

