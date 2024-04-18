Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma says no matter the personal relationship with any appointee, his administration will not condone corrupt practices, and anyone found culpable will be prosecuted and dismissed.

He gave this warning at a two-day retreat organised for newly appointed executive council members and senior political appointees at the state Data center in Owerri.

The Governor said his administration will run E-government which will reduce human contact and cost of governance.

He added that the new appointees were chosen based on their track records.