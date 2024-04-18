Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the sum of 1.5 billion naira to be paid as scholarship for about one thousand students of Nursing and Midwifery in the state.

This move according to the governor is to encourage the students to stay engaged in the school and study hard.

The education sector in Borno is the worst hit following more than a decade long devastation by Boko Haram insurgency.

But the Zulum administration introduced a 10-pact development agenda, in which revamping of the education sector was a crucial part.

So far, Governor Babagana Zulum has begun on significant development of the sector, from primary to postsecondary levels.

And now, the governor has granted a 1.5 billion naira scholarship for around 1,000 students at the state college of nursing and midwifery.

The governor pledged automatic employment for worthy students.

But he wants them to be dedicated in their studies.

In addition to the scholarships, over 2,000 students of the collage would received 100,000 naira each as allowance.

Governor Zulum then commissioned a lecture theatre and a 3,000 capacity multipurpose hall for the school.