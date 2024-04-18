Nigeria’s chief of defence staff General Christopher Musa says the armed forces will support the efforts of the ministry of environment to tackle issues of climate change.

This will be done through the use of innovation in order to protect the country’s forests from insurgents, poachers and bandits who use the space as cover to evade detection.

Discussions on this, formed the crux of a visit by the defence chief to the ministry of environment on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s biodiversity is one of the richest in Africa but in a world experiencing rapid changes in its environment, the rate of extinction of species has greatly increased.

In a bid to protect the environment and safeguard its natural habitat and thousands of species this visit to the ministry of environment by the chief of defence staff is part of non-kinetic approach by the armed forces to secure the environment.

The minister of environment also believes that this support will help to reduce the incidence of poaching, wood exports and help improve the forest restoration plans which sits at only 3 percent.

At a gathering, they all agree that the effects of climate change is a new challenge that needs to be tackled through innovative means.