Benue State Government has entered into partnership with the Shanghai Haitian Hospital, to facilitate academic and clinical interchange between Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), in the areas of joint studies, training activities, and other educational exchanges of mutual interest.

The government has also entered into partnership with Sinoki System Limited, for the establishment of a Hybrid Solar Panel Factory in the State.

Signing the Memorandums of understandings at the Old Banquet Hall at Government House, Makurdi, Governor Hyacinth Alia said he’s optimistic that the partnerships will open many more doors of investments in the State, adding that his administration is willing to welcome more investors into the state.

The Governor called for more investors to take advantage of the many untapped investment opportunities in the state, promising that government on its part will continue to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Governor Alia, described the partnership with the Shanghai Haitian Hospital as an exciting one, saying his administration is determined to improve the overall health sector in the state, thereby discouraging the trend of health tourism to other countries.