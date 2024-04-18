The Nigerian Navy says its activities of Operation Delta Sanity have reduced crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, Commodore Martins Fakrogha who made this known to news men stated that the operation which involved naval personnel deployed on aggressive surveillance and patrols of the waterways has reduced oil theft and economic sabotage to the barest minimum.

While noting that the security situation in the area has been generally peaceful, Commodore Fakrogha said that the issues of cultism, kidnapping, sea robbery smuggling and crude oil theft are experienced in the area.

He added that the gallantry of personnel in the operation resulted in several arrests, destruction of several wooden boats and recovery of illegal bunkering equipment adding that economic activities had received a boost following an increased naval presence on the waterways.

The Commander further said the navy was working closely with other security agencies to rid the waterways of criminal activities.