Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, has relocated the Kogi Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal from Lokoja to Abuja.

A statement by David Umar Mike, Secretary of the Tribunal, said that its sittings would now be at the National Judicial Institute on Umar Yar’Adua Way.

It urged litigants to take note of the movement of the Tribunal to Abuja.

The movement may not be unconnected with the alleged attack by unknown gunmen on the Secretary of the Kogi State Governorship Election Tribunal in Lokoja.

The alleged attackers allegedly took away the file where cases filed before the Tribunal were kept.