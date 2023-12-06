Abia state Government says it is ready to partner with the Bulgarian Government to improve trade and agriculture.

Governor Alex Otti stated this when he met with the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, at his home, Nvosi, in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Determined to boost agriculture in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti believes that technology is a factor to be considered.

It is in this regard that he opened the doors of partnership with the Bulgarian government.

The Ambassador of Bulgaria to Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, and his team were in the state to seek collaboration and ways to enhance Agriculture, economy and education.

On his part, Governor Alex Otti informed that investment opportunities are huge as the state is blessed with arable land as well as agricultural products, such as cocoa, oil palm amongst others.

One other benefit from the Bulgarian partnership is that Abians will have access to the European market to sell their products.