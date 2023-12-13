The United States and Britain announced a fourth set of sanctions on Wednesday aimed at supporting operations for Hamas militants fighting Israeli forces for control of Gaza.

The new sanctions, according to the US Treasury Department, are intended at eight persons in Turkey and elsewhere who represent Hamas interests overseas and manage their finances.

Hamas continues to rely heavily on networks of well-placed officials and affiliates, exploiting seemingly permissive jurisdictions to direct fundraising campaigns for the group’s benefit and funneling those illicit proceeds to support its military activities in Gaza.

Treasury identified one of the key Hamas financial operatives in Turkey as Haroun Mansour Yaqoub Nasser Al-Din, contending he has been involved in a network that transferred money from Turkey and Gaza to the Hamas command center in the West Bank city of Hebron to further unrest in the West Bank.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets the Hamas operatives might hold in the U.S. and block them from making future transactions with American and British interests.

The U.S. and Britain earlier imposed three rounds of sanctions on Hamas after its deadly incursion into Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and allowed the militants to seize about 240 hostages.

Both the U.S. and Britain classify Hamas as a terrorist group.