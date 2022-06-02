APC constitutes 18 sub-committees ahead Presidential primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formed 18 sub-committees in preparation for the party’s special convention/presidential primary holding June 6th and 8th.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, revealed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He stated that the budget committee would be chaired by the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, and co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

APC Sub-committee list

1. Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State

Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

2. Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

3. Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State

4. Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior

5. Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State

Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State

6. Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory

7. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State

Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

8. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

9. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health

10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State

Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

12. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State

13. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

14. Protocols – H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State

15. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State

16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs

17. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State

Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

18. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs