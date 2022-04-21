Ramadan: Aisha Buhari to host Presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the First Lady, has invited presidential aspirants to an Iftar dinner on Saturday at the Presidential Villa.

The invitation, which was extended to all presidential hopefuls across political parties, is expected to have the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and seventeen other aspirants from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike; former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar and others in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) grace the occasion.

According to a copy of the invitation card sighted by TVC News, the presidential aspirants are expected to present their cards at the gate of the venue.

Invitees were also instructed not come along with their phones.

Aliyu Abdullah, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the First Lady’s Office, stressed that it is common policy for guests at President Villa events to be asked not to bring phones.