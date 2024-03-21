Participants at a Regional reflection dialogue on ECOWAS vision 2050 in Abuja have stressed the need for increased regional trade among member countries.

They say the call is necessary especially at a time when the region is faced with challenges of terrorism, increased cost of living, deteriorating economy and forceful military takeover of governments.

ECOWAS vision 2050 defines aspirations and expectations of ECOWAS States and serves as blueprint for the regional development of the Member Countries.

It was introduced to consolidate on the gains of Vision 2020.

The vision is anchored by five core pillars of peace, security, and stability; governance and the rule of law; economic integration and interconnectivity; transformation, inclusive and sustainable development; and social inclusion.

This regional workshop draws participants from regional civil society, groups, policymakers, representatives of ECOWAS, development practitioners, and other stakeholders in West Africa.

They converged to chart a transformative discussion on the new ECOWAS Vision 2050 development agenda and the strategic role of civil society for effective implementation.

They called for an increased regional trade among member countries for the development of the region.

The outcomes from the workshop include a deeper understanding of Vision 2050, enhanced civil society commitment and ownership of the vision.