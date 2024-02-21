As part of efforts aimed at transforming rural areas, Zamfara state government has earmarked over six billion Naira for the construction of roads in Maradun local government area.

The roads to be constructed includes Maradun – Magami- Faru and Maradun – Makera roads.

The roads if completed will ease transportation services and the movement of goods which will in turn boost farming and commercial activities.

A press statement signed by the Director General Media and Communication Government House, Nuhu Salihu Anka says other projects captured in the 2024 budget for Maradun local government are the rehabilitation of government secondary school Gora Namaye, upgrade of General Hospital, construction of offices for mobile police squadron, construction of magistrate court, residential buildings among others.

The statement adds that Governor Dauda Lawal disclosed this when he visited the local government recently to launch the distribution of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs to farmers in the local council under the Fadama ||| programme.

Dr. Lawal assures farmers of his government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector for growth and development.

The governor again urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to increase their yields and contribute to the growth of agricultural sector among other sectors in the state.

Responding, the Sole Administrator, Maradun Local Government area, Yahaya Giwa Maradun thanked the governor responding to the plights of his people especially addressing the decades water problem within six months.

Also on his part, the Emir of Maradun, Garba Muhammad Tambari, described governor lawal as an embodiment of unity, peace and development.

The traditional ruler further thanked the Governor for all he’s doing across the state.

Maradun is the hometown of former Governor Bello Matawalle and has been without roads network, potable drinking water and other basic social amenities for decades.

Those in the Governor’s entourage were Deputy Governor, Hon. Mani Malam Mummuni, Secretary to the state government, Abubakar Nakwada, Chief of staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Luggage, Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers and host of other dignitaries.