A clergyman, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ embassy says supporting Nigerian youths is a task all well-meaning Nigerians should embark on.

The televangelist spoke when he financially supported a Gospel music minister Testimony Jaga for his remarkable Street Gospel Movement which has empowered youths, families, widows, and less privileged across several localities and states.

In a special banquet organized by Christ Embassy mr. Jaga was duly commended by the preacher for his profound show of love, humanitarian service and empowerment to societies, street evangelism, and dedication to spreading the gospel of Christ.