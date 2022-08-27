Suspended Thai PM Prayuth Ocha vows to continue as defence minister

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who has been placed on administrative leave while his term limit is being reviewed, has vowed to continue in his role as the defense minister.

The biggest opposition party in Thailand petitioned the Constitutional Court, arguing that Prayuth’s tenure as the leader of the military junta after he seized power in a coup in 2014 should be counted against his total term in office.

The constitution stipulates a term limit of eight years for the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is serving as Acting Prime Minister of Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The controversy over Prayuth’s term limit is the latest episode in nearly two decades of intermittent political turmoil.

As political awareness rises, the country has seen two coups and violent riots in response to opposition to military involvement in politics and demands for more representation.

A government spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisri, said on Friday the cabinet continues to function as normal.