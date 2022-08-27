FG determined to resolve border disputes with Cameroon

The Nigerian government has reiterated its determination to address the few border disputes with the Republic of Cameroon amicably.

This was made known by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN at the thirty-forth session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, CNMC held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

At the session, the Minister restated Nigeria’s commitment to the quick and successful execution of the mandates of the Mixed Commission.

He noted that, areas of disagreement have been reduced to just three.

The Minister of Justice called on the experts to embrace pragmatism in order to reach consensus in all the three areas of disagreement.

The Mixed Commission recommended that the two parties finalise agreement on the joint exploitation of the hydrocarbon along the maritime border.

A Communique issued at the end of the session noted that the parties involved did not have same understanding of the International Court of Justice’s, ICJ judgement on the course of the boundary on localities of Rhoumski, Pillar 8 and Koja.

The Mixed Commission agreed to table discussion on the matter to the ICJ for clarification of its decision.

The two countries commended the sub-commission on Demarcation and the Joint Technical Team for reaching an agreement on the course of the boundary in Mabas village.

They also commended the project steering committee and the technical monitoring team for successful construction of additional 327 pillars in Alantika mountains, which has been endorsed by Mixed Commission.

The Camaroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission was established in pursuant to the Joint Communique adopted at a summit in Geneva on 15th November, 2002.