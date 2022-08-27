FG orders suspension of work on Berger-OPIC axis to address gridlock

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) said it is not oblivious of the current Traffic Gridlock being experienced by road users around the Berger-OPIC Axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as a result of the ongoing reconstruction works on the road.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the acting Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, the ministry said the government feels the pains of the people, especially residents of Lagos and Ogun States who are at the receiving end of the inconveniences due to the gridlock and sincerely apologize for the inconveniences caused while at the same time promising to make necessary improvements in the traffic management system on the road in other to alleviate the sufferings of the road users.

Advertisement

The statement added that the Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today Saturday 27th August, 2022 in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road.

“The Government however, wish to remind the public that the same road that is being reconstructed is also being used to accommodate traffic through dedicated diversions and therefore wish to appeal for the cooperation of all road users with the Contractor and Traffic Management Officers to allow for free-flow of traffic at all times, even while the reconstruction works are ongoing. To this end, we appeal to deterrent road users to desist from driving against traffic and obey all dedicated road diversions along the road in order to prevent unnecessary delays on the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is also provision for tow trucks along the road should in-case of any breakdown, road users should be patient by not driving against traffic and obeying stationed road traffic officers in order to allow for free flow of traffic.

“In conclusion, it is a known fact, that there is no pain without gain, it is thus our utmost believe that the general public would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the world class road infrastructure that the Government plans to deliver through the ongoing reconstruction works on the road. We therefore appeal for the cooperation of the general public towards this end,” the statement added.