It’s a test of wills as ECOWAS continues to pursue dialogue in resolving the political impasse in Niger Republic, without compromising the deployment of a standby force.

While the Junta in Niger is yet to budge, an outright war would have far reaching consequences.

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Niger Republic as the junta refuses to budge.

Fighter aircraft including the Super Tucano deployed by Mali and Burkina Faso are on hand in Niamey, following 2 executive orders by the junta leaders authorising intervention in its territory in the event of aggression.

ECOWAS insists it will continue to pursue dialogue but without compromising the deployment of a standby force.

Experts say outright war in the landlocked country would have far reaching consequences.

On Monday French President Emmanuel Macron said France’s ambassador to Niger is staying at his post despite being ordered to leave the country by the junta leaders.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Niger also denied being asked to leave.

While the Junta and ECOWAS appear to be engaged in a test of wills, there are concerns the regional bloc is losing its mystique.

As both parties continue to push each other to the brink, the impact of the sanctions in Niger continue to bite hard even across its borders.

