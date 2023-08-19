Nurse Lucy Letby, is now the UK’s most prolific child murderer of modern times.

Hiding her crimes behind a smile and an NHS badge.

Lucy Letby was nearly 22 when she started working at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal ward.

Originally from Hereford, she’d been in the hospital for around four years when the attacks involved in this case began.

This video was taken of the ward where Lucy Letby worked.

Advertisement

It’s where a jury agreed she killed children in her care.

She used injections of insulin, excessive air and milk, even physical assault, to make babies sick, collapse and die.

On the 9 April, she was working here in nursery one twin brothers, child L and M, were here too, speaking to media for the very first time.

The boy’s parents remember the moment baby M collapsed. In fact, what they were seeing was the aftermath of Letby’s attack. She had tried to kill both boys within hours of each other. Police first arrested and then questioned Lucy Letby in 2018.

Lucy Letby has always denied every charge against her. But over this trial, we’ve learnt that colleagues did have suspicions.

Advertisement

Well over a year before police were called in by hospital bosses, Lindsay Artell was a nurse at the Countess of Chester.

But Lindsay and her husband also believe Lucy Letby attacked their son ASA when he was born premature and cared for on the ward.

Cheshire Police say they are already investigating if Lucy Letby hurt other babies over the rest of her career.

But there remains a key question why Lucy Letby did this? Some also can’t accept why Lucy Letby wasn’t stopped earlier.

Lucy Letby’s job was to cure. Instead, she killed and attacked the most vulnerable her victims. So tiny, so fragile, they could be carried in just one hand.

Advertisement