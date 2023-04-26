The Lagos State Parks and Garages in collaboration with a non-profit organization, Eko Club Atlanta, organized a day free health service for commercial bus drivers in the state.

Over 1,000 drivers and union members benefited from the initiative, tagged: Medical Rescue Mission.

They were attended to by a medical team comprising doctors, consultants, nurses, dentists, and other public health personnel from Atlanta in the United States and Nigeria.

The medical outreach featured a wide range of quality and comprehensive health care services such as eyes screening, laboratory test urine and blood.

Chairman of the LASPG, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, thanked Eko Club of Atlanta for their effort and that healthy drivers would ensure safer drive, roads free of accidents and devoid of societal ills.

President of Eko Club says this is their way of giving back to the society, and that the only way they can help the local and state government is to bring a medical mission such as this to the community.

For the beneficiaries, the gesture showed that the management of parks and garages has good plans for the drivers.

For them bringing back a medical mission is the best way to address issues within the society