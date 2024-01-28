The Nigeria Customs Sokoto-Zamfara Area Command in collaboration with the National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC have destroyed unregistered foods and pharmaceuticals items unfit for consumption worth millions of naira in Sokoto.

Speaking to journalists at the Kwanawa dump site, Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs, Comptroller Musa Omale advised importers to always liase with relevant agencies on the right items and ways to import them into the country.

He described smuggling as commercial fraud that is working against the economic growth and development of Nigeria, as he warned those engage in the destructive activities to desist from doing so.

Mr. Omale is also concern about the safety of Nigerians, which he said most of the items destroyed are capable of jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of citizens.