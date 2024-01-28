Truck drivers plying Lagos, especially inward Apapa, want relevant authorities to check the excesses of LASTMA officials on the road.

It is not out of place to see trucks on Lagos Roads, most carrying goods and some others not without.

Most of them who are into transportation of petroleum products constantly ply Apapa Ijora axis of Lagos on regularly.

Some who spoke with TVC news are angry with what they described as constant extortion by officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

They claim they are made to pay as high as ten thousand naira before they are allowed into Apapa.

In reaction to the allegations by the drivers, their director of information said their men couldn’t have been extorting anyone since they were not working alone.

He said there are avenues by which drivers can identify such officers.

The agency also promised to carry out their own internal investigation and promised to deal with their men found Culpable.