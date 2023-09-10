Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off distribution of food and non food items worth 15 billion naira to people of the north east region.

This, he says is just the beginning of the Tinubu administration’s commitment in providing succor to the less privileged in the country.

The present economic situation has led to soaring prices of food items in markets across the country.

It has also heightened food insecurity nationwide.

But the federal government is poised to bring succor to its people.

Distribution of food and non food items as palliative is one move.

In line with that, Vice President Kashim Shettima is in Maiduguri, capital of Borno, to Flag off the distribution of food and non food items for the people of the north east region.

This event is graced by governors of the north is states.

It is coming during its 8th Annual Forum Meeting.

This meeting gives room for leaders of the north east states to discuss how best to address the region’s challenges.