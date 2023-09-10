The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully trained and graduated 628 personnel in technical military programs at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Kaduna state.

The primary aim of the program was to enhance the self-reliance of the Force in platform and equipment maintenance.

AVM. Nnamdi Ananaba who represented the Air Chief, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, highlighted the consistent elevation of expertise among NAF’s skilled technical personnel through these technician programs.

He emphasized the NAF’s active efforts in building internal training capacity, reducing dependence on foreign training, and preserving valuable foreign exchange.

The Air Force Authorities also reiterated their commitment to transforming the NAF into a resilient force capable of meeting national security demands across various operational settings.

