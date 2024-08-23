The Force Commander (FC) of the Multinational Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF), Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, has paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Defense in N’Djamena, Chad, to the newly appointed Minister of Defense, Mr. Issaka Malloua Djamous.

Major General Ali conveyed his sincere gratitude for the Chadian Government’s steadfast support of the MNJTF during the visit and congratulated the Minister of Defense on his recent appointment.

In a statement issued by Chief Military Public Information Officer MNJTF N’Djamena Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, General Ali praised the Chadian Forces’ performance in the recent Operation LAKE SANITY II, describing it as a largely successful mission that resulted in the destruction of some Boko Haram strongholds.

According to the FC, Operation LAKE SANITY II has made major breakthroughs in the Lake Chad Region, reducing terrorist groups’ capacity and making numerous villages safer.

General Ali emphasised the importance of continued and increased support from all Troops Contributing Countries to sustain the momentum in combating insurgent groups. He commended the commitment of all Troops Contributing nations, which has significantly enhanced the MNJTF’s effectiveness.

In response, the Chadian Minister of Defence acknowledged the ongoing challenges of MNJTF and affirmed his dedication to ensuring Chad’s continued support for the MNJTF.

He revealed that one of his first actions upon assuming office was to facilitate Niger’s return to the coalition to enable more coordinated and simultaneous operations.

The Minister assured FC of his unwavering support.

The courtesy visit underscores the critical importance of regional cooperation and sustained support in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin, highlighting the ongoing efforts and commitments of the MNJTF and its member nations.