Five Kenyan police officers detained for allegedly helping in the escape of 13 prisoners were released on a personal bail.

The prosecution had urged the Milimani Court to keep the cops for 14 days in order to conclude the investigation.

Local media reported Thursday that the five men were ordered to report to the investigating officer twice a week until the investigation was completed.

The suspects are among the police officers who reportedly heaped the escapees.

The acting inspector general of police told the press on Tuesday that disciplinary action had been taken against eight officers, including the area and station commanders, as well as personnel on duty.

Kenyans are particularly concerned about the jailbreak of a suspected serial killer.

Jumaisi Khalusha admitted to killing 42 women, including his wife. Then he said the cops pushed him to make the confession.

Six bodies were recognized by DNA testing, while several body parts remained unidentified.

The man was being detained at the Girigiri police station after a court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him.

The Directorate of criminal investigations is offering a cash reward for information on the 33-year-old suspect.