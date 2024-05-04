A US-trained Occupational Therapist, Victoria Amu has been honoured with the prestigious Award of Excellence by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State chapter.

The APC chieftain received the award alongside the deputy governor of Edo State, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor and Engineer Edosa Enwoghomwenma, the Executive Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area.

The award ceremony which took place in Benin City, Edo state capital, was in commemoration of this year’s World Press Freedom day

Represented by Mrs Irene Uabor, a Senior Health officer, the awardee thanked the organisers for recognising her contributions to the society. She described the media as a critical stakeholder in nation building and tasked them to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession at all times.

‘I am elated by this recognition and appreciate the organizers for counting me worthy. The media is a critical stakeholder in nation building and that’s why they’re regarded as the fourth estate of the realm.

‘Like I have always maintained, the task of nation-building cannot be left in the hands of those in positions of authorities alone, we must all contribute our quotas to have a liveable and meaningful society. The recognition of my contributions by the NUJ, Edo State is quite commendable and I know it calls for more work and selfless service from me. I will not let you down.

“As a voice, I will continue to champion conversations that will promote peaceful coexistence among the people, respect for human rights and freedom of press.

‘Let me use this opportunity to remind our governments at all levels, the need to take the welfare of journalists more seriously. Media plays vital roles in sustaining democratic principles and they must be allowed to function without infringements,” the APC stalwart said.

Amu urged media owners in the country not to guage press freedom, while urging the media to uphold professionalism even in the time of adversity.

In his remarks, Chairman of NUJ, Edo State Council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe, said the recognition is a testament to Victoria Amu’s outstanding relationship with the media, unwavering dedication, her advocacy for women in politics, gender equality, press friendliness, passionate advocacy for human rights and passion for Occupational therapy.

He said the awardee has consistently demonstrated a deep appreciation for the role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and democracy.

“Her open and collaborative approach with journalists has fostered a positive working relationship that has greatly contributed to the dissemination of accurate and timely information to the public.

“Through her tireless efforts, Victoria Amu has championed press freedom and the protection of journalists’ rights, recognizing their crucial role as watchdogs of society. She has actively supported initiatives aimed at advancing media professionalism, ethical standards, and safety for journalists in Nigeria and beyond.

“Her commitment to upholding the principles of press freedom aligns with the core values of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ). As an advocate for human rights and freedom of information, Victoria Amu has consistently raised awareness about the importance of an independent and vibrant media landscape in a democratic society,” the NUJ scribe remarked.

Every 3rd of May is set aside by the United Nations to celebrate World Press Freedom day in appreciation of the contributions of the press as a fourth estate of the realm in building a peaceful society.