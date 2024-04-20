An advocate for youth empowerment and leadership, Victoria Amu has extended heartfelt congratulations to Tunde Onakoya for his outstanding achievement as a Guinness World Record holder in chess.

Amu in a congratulatory message, commended Tunde Onakoya for his exemplary “can-do” spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence, which serve as an inspiration to Nigerian youths. She highlights his dedication and passion for chess as qualities that showcase the immense talent and potential of Nigerian youth.

Tunde Onakoya’s remarkable accomplishment in setting a new Guinness World Record reflects the power of perseverance and determination in achieving extraordinary feats. Victoria Amu encourages young Nigerians to emulate Tunde Onakoya’s resilience and commitment to excellence in their own pursuits.

As a staunch supporter of youth development, Victoria Amu emphasises the importance of celebrating young achievers like Tunde Onakoya, whose achievements inspire hope and motivation among the youth population.

Victoria Amu extended her best wishes to Tunde Onakoya for continued success in his chess endeavors and encourages him to continue inspiring Nigerian youths through his remarkable achievements.