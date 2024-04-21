New Executive Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC from Ganduje ward have emerged.The executives issued fresh suspension on the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Ja’afar Ganduje who spoke on behalf of 11 executive members while addressing journalists in Kano claimed to be the legitimate ward excos, legally and validly elected on 31st July, 2021.

He explained the suspension of APC Chairman is necessitated on allegation of anti-party activities allegedly exhibited by him which led to division and failure of the party during the last election.

Ja’afar Adamu also accused Abdullahi Ganduje of igniting conflict of interest that led to two factional excos in the ward.

The secretary equally alleged the embattled APC national Chairman has not being paying his statutory party dues among other issues.