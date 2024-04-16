The All Progressives Congress has described as devious, the purported suspension of it’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje by his ward excos in Kano State.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

ABUJA, FCT

April 16, 2024

PRESS STATEMENT

*PURPORTED SUSPENSION OF APC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN – DEVIOUS ACT OF IMPOSTERS, FAKE NEWS*

The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of the National Chairman, HE Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, CON, from the Party by the Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party. The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable program of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party.

Signed:

*Felix Morka, Esq.*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)