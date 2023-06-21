Former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has urged members of the Public to disregard the trending news about his purported appointment as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Odumosu disclosed this in a press statement he personally signed on Wednesday Morning.

He said the story is completely untrue and the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on mischief.

The Social Media and some news blog had been pushing the purported appointment of the former Lagos State Police Commissioner, who is a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday evening.

He was rumoured to have been nominated to replace the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Read Full Statemenmt Below…

Good Morning everyone, I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported “EFCC Appointment”., I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it’s totally untrue.

This information must have emanated from Mischief Makers and should be totally disregarded.

– Rt. AIG Hakeem Odumosu (21-06-2023)