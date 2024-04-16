The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed a three count charge against popular Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest for allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira at a social event, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17th before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

In the 3-count charge filed on April 4th by the EFCC’s legal team headed by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), it alleged that Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, thereby committing an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In Count 3, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

Last week, another popular personality, Bobrisky was sentenced to a 6-month jail term, with no option of fine after pleading guilty to the charge.

Following Bobrisky’s conviction and sentencing, the anti-graft agency stated that it would extend its dragnet to others.