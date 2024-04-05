Social Media influencer and cross dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has pleaded guilty to Naira abuse charge.

The cross dresser was arraigned on a six-count charge including money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High Court Court, Ikoyi in Lagos

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel, Suileman Suileman pleaded with the Federal High Court to strike out charges 5 and 6 of the 6-charges against popular influencer Bobrisky.

The court took his plea even as the accused pleaded guilty to the charge of naira abuse on four different cases.

Mr Suleiman said the decision to strike out the money laundering charge was taken at a late night meeting on Thursday in order to expedite the process.

More details later.