Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has prayed the federal high court sitting in Lagos for leniency as he pleaded guilty to charges of Naira mutilation filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Bobrisky told the court that he was unaware of the laws guiding the use of the Naira and as such acted ignorantly.

He promised to use his social media platform to educate his followers on the laws guiding naira use.

counsel to the defendant urged the court to give his client a non-custodial sentence or an option of fine or in the alternative both.