Kano State High Court has granted an exparte order affirming the suspension of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The court ordered, that henceforth, Ganduje should desist from presiding over all affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

The application granted by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba on Tuesday follows an exparte motion filed by Ibrahim Sa’ad on behalf of two executive members of APC Ganduje ward of Dawakin-Tofa local government area, the assistant secretary, Laminu Sani and legal adviser, Haladu Gwanjo who were part of the nine ward executive who suspended Abdullahi Ganduje two days ago.

The court directed that the four parties joined in the matter, include All Progressives Congress (APC), APC National Working Committee (NWC), APC Kano State Working Committee (KSWC), and Abdullahi Ganduje, to henceforth, maintain status quo ante belum as from 15th April, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit on 30th April, 2024.

Justice Na’abba also held as prayed, stopped State Working Committee APC Kano, from interfering with the legally and validly considered decision of executives of Ganduje ward, essentially on action endorsed by two third majority of the executives as provided by the party constitution.

Recall that nine members of the Ganduje ward proclaimed the suspension of the National Chairman of APC over the allegation of corruption slammed on him by Kano state government.

The suspension was further voided by twenty-seven executive members of the Ganduje ward and vow to take legal action describing the nine persons as non-party members caught with anti-party activities.