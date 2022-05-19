Court affirms Sadiq Achida as Sokoto APC chairman

Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has affirmed Sadiq Achida as the duly elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto state.

The chairmanship of the party in Sokoto state has been a subject of ligation between Sadiq Achida and Mainasara Abubakar since the party held a parallel state Congress at different venues in the state

It would be recalled that the Association of the Sokoto State All Progressive Congress, APC Chairmen had earlier reaffirmed that Sodiq Isah Achida remained the duly elected State Chairman.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko was also elected the leader of All Progressive Congress, Sokoto State chapter.

Alaru said; ”We the Association of 23 elected Local Government Chairmen of the party in Sokoto State have reaffirmed the leadership of Isah Achida as Chairman APC and Senator Aliyu Wamakko as only leader of the Party in Sokoto… This comes after our election on the 4th of September, 2021 and we believe we are true representative of APC and it’s Supporters in our local government areas.”

On behalf of the Association, Alaru further appealed to National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC under the leadership of the Yobe State Governor, Maimala Buni to recognise Isah Achida’s led State Executives and put all the necessary mechanism for their inauguration.

He urged the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to stay away from all activities of APC in Sokoto State.