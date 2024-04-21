The Ondo state Primary election Committee headed by Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo has directed that election should be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government area.

The decision was taken after the committee received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Government areas of the state.

Okitipupa has a total of 9,515 registered members.

Reports from the field indicated that the exercise did not hold in Okitipupa Local government due to late arrival of materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

The final collation of the results will be done thereafter.