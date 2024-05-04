Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Mr. Petro has already heavily criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

He added that Countries cannot be passive in the face of events in Gaza.

He stated this in front of a cheering crowd in Bogota who backed his social and economic reforms.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Petro of being “antisemitic and full of hate,” and claimed Petro’s move was a reward to the armed group Hamas, which on Oct. 7 led a deadly attack on Israeli military bases and communities.

Bolivia ended relations with Israel at the end of October last year, while numerous other Latin American countries, including Colombia, Chile, and Honduras, have recalled their diplomats.