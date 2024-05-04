Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested suspected vandals of rail line sleepers and tracks in Uratta, Aba North.

Large quantities of vandalised rail sleepers and tracks can be found within an area that was fenced.

The suspected dealers have been operating the illegal activity at 2nd power line by Ogbosisi Uratta in Aba.

NSCDC personnel during a raid uncovered the syndicate and seized rail line tracks in various stages of processing about to be allegedly transported to Ilorin, Kwara State.

The state Commandant of NSCDC says it is the corps’ desire to reduce all forms of vandalism and acts that sabotage Nigeria’s economy.

Items recovered from the vandals are large quantities of vandalised railway irons as well as a truck.