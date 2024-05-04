The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade has concluded a competition that doubles as training for soldiers from the rank of Corporal and below.

The exercise is meant to keep the troops in shape for the task of protecting the President and the seat of power.

It’s the grand finale of a competition for the soldiers of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade.

In the last 3 days, the soldiers of the rank of Corporal and below have undertaken several tasks including weapons handling, map reading, and obstacle crossing.

The goal is to maintain a professional fighting force that will live up to its constitutional role.