Minister of State, Petroleum Heineken Lokpobiri says the current fuel Scarcity is abating as a result of priority being given to deports that do not need mother vessels for evacuation.

He said this in an exclusive interview with TVC News Helen Osamede-Akins.

The minister insists there is no shortage of Petroleum products in Nigeria.

As Fuel Scarcity continues bite harder in some states, the situation is reducing in other states.

In Abuja, petrol queues are almost disappearing, but some fuel stations are still locked up.

The Minister of Petroleum says the logistics challenges have been largely resolved.

He assures that the federal government is working tirelessly to ensure that these kind of scarcity does not happen again.

He also spoke about the adjustment of Pump price in some fuel stations. The minister admits the federal government is aware that some depot owners buy the product at lower price from NNPC Limited and sell at a much higher price to marketers, but he quickly added that government will not hesitate to sanction depot owners that seek to exploit the situation for selfish gains.

He said government does not necessarily fix prices but it will ensure that the prices are stable.